Petersburg barber shop offers blood pressure screenings alongside haircuts to combat hypertension

PETERSBURG, Va. — A barbering school in Petersburg is cutting through healthcare barriers by offering blood pressure screenings with every trim, helping address high hypertension rates in the African American community.

There's something about a fresh cut that does the heart well. But at Another Level Barbering and Cosmetology school, owner Wesley Nicholas believes in taking care beyond appearances.

"Even if you're taking baby steps, I just want to make a change," Nicholas said.

Now after every touchup, customers leaving the barber's chair can get a checkup with medical equipment typically found in doctors' offices.

The American Heart Association has partnered with the barber and salon school to provide blood pressure machines in an effort to meet people where they are — in this case, the barber chair.

"It's important because we know that African Americans have a very high rate of hypertension, and in the city of Petersburg, it's one of the highest in the state," said Angela Taylor, Senior Director of Community Impact at the American Heart Association.

Taylor notes that high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called a silent killer.

The initiative coincides with World Hypertension Day. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure, in many cases without even knowing it.

Robin Tyler with Central Virginia Health Services ensures that after customers know their numbers, they take necessary steps to get those numbers under control.

"Whether you're seeing a doctor somewhere or if you don't have a doctor or PCP, we'll see you at CVHS. We want to educate them on how to use their health insurance, how important it is to keep those yearly checkups," Tyler said.

As an extra incentive, everyone who comes in gets $5 off a haircut they already planned on getting.

"You can't beat it — great health and good looks for $5. I'll take it," Nicholas said.

The program aims to cut through barriers between the physician's office and community spaces like barbershops.

"It lets me know that my position — I'm in the right place at the right time, and so are my clients — not only to help a life but to save a life," Nicholas said.



