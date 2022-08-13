Petersburg back-to-school kickoff event for families featured games, live music

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Schools hosted its annual back-to-school kick off event Saturday at the city’s sports complex.

The event's goal was to give families all of the information they need for a successful school year.

District leaders said they also want to make sure students are physically and mentally prepped for the start of classes, which are now less than two weeks away.

"It's important to us because it's an opportunity to rally together with our families and really let's get school started," Pam Bell, Petersburg School's executive director for student advancement, said. "So we have all of our schools represented, various departments within Petersburg and lots of our partners and community agencies who provide support for our students."

Classes begin in Petersburg on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade. The remainder of students return to school the next day on Tuesday, Aug. 30.