Report: Mom and Baby injured in Petersburg apartment fire

PETERSBURG, Va. - A massive fire tears through a Petersburg Complex early Tuesday morning and neighbors tell CBS 6 and mother and her baby were injured in the fire.

The initial calls came in around 4:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pine Tree Court at the Pine Tree Apartment Homes.

Dozens of firefighters from both Petersburg and neighboring Colonial Heights worked to put out the flames.

Residents say neighbors pounded on their doors to wake them up and alert them to the flames.

Multiple people are displaced because of the fire and residents many are told they aren’t allowed back in their apartments because of structural concerns.

