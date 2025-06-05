Animal advocates demand answers about new Petersburg shelter: 'Why the secrecy?'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Animal welfare organizations in Petersburg are voicing concerns about what they describe as a lack of transparency regarding plans for a new animal shelter.

Representatives from two organizations advocating for a new Petersburg animal shelter say they are concerned about the limited information coming from city officials about the planned facility.

The current nearly 50-year-old shelter is struggling to meet the community's needs, according to advocates from the Petersburg Colonial Heights SPCA and Petersburg Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

"The shelter has not grown with the population of Petersburg," JoAnn Glazier from the SPCA said.

The existing facility, which is 1,200 square feet, is severely undersized for "housing dozens of cats and dogs," Jennie Dotts from PAWS explained.

The limited space forces staff to be creative with available areas.

WTVR Jennie Dotts, JoAnn Glazier and Chloe Griffin

"We have playgrounds that are also utilized for full-time animal care," Chloe Griffin from PAWS said.

Both organizations say they've offered to help fundraise for the new shelter but claim they've been excluded from the process.

"Why the secrecy, why the lack of transparency, why the evasion on the whole issue?" Dotts asked.

Plans for a new shelter have been discussed for several years, but progress has been slow.

"The shelter is not on the fast track," Griffin said.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘Big Fix’ to get these Virginia feral cats 'as healthy as possible'

Behind-the-scenes look at ‘Big Fix’ to get these Virginia feral cats 'as healthy as possible'

The advocates say Petersburg has become known as a "dumping ground" for unwanted pets compared to surrounding communities.

"They get inundated with animals they can't handle it because the structure's too small anymore," Glazier said.

Frustrated by the lack of information, the organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) to the city.

"We were asking for a copy of the budget, the project's timeline, site plans and design for the new shelter," Dotts said. "And we were repeatedly told, no records available, no records available, no records available."

WTVR Flank Road property

In response to inquiries, Petersburg City Council Member Howard Myers issued a statement indicating that a 20-acre city-owned property at 1555 Flank Road will be the future home of the new animal shelter.

The statement noted that final work is being completed on water and sewer infrastructure, with groundbreaking planned for August. Funding for the shelter was included in a bond package that also covers a new courthouse complex and police station.

The city is encouraging non-profits to support the project by focusing on areas such as funding spay and neutering clinics and contributing to emergency medical funds for abandoned or surrendered animals.

Meanwhile, the current shelter is at capacity and in urgent need.

"Please adopt," Griffin pleaded. "Unfortunately, the shelter is 100% full again and we are at the point where we have to make really tough decisions if we can't get dogs out."

Petersburg City Councilmember W. Howard Myers released this statement about the new city's shelter:

Design and construction plans for the new Petersburg Animal Shelter are nearly complete. The shelter will be built on a 20-acre city-owned property at 1555 Flank Road. Final work is underway on essential water and wastewater infrastructure for the site, including a pump station. The City has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Agriculture - Veterinary Services to refine the plans, incorporating recommended updates. Final approval and public release of the plans are expected later this summer, with a groundbreaking planned for August. Funding for the shelter is part of the bond package that also includes the new Courthouse Complex and Police Station.



The new shelter will be larger than the current facility, offering enhanced amenities such as more dog runs, designated spaces for cats, quiet rooms, separate intake areas for sick animals, green spaces for exercise, a designated adoption section, and expanded storage for food and supplies.



The City has made many efforts to collaborate with PAWS. Meetings have been held with members of PAWS, the City Manager, the Director of Communications, Tourism & Government Relations, and me; however, some PAWS members insist on controlling the new shelter, including design and engineering. The City has hired firms that specialize in shelter design, engineering, and operations, as well as the State. It is important to note that the Petersburg Shelter is a public facility, owned and operated by the City.The City has encouraged non-profits to support this project by focusing on areas such as funding spay/neuter programs, providing pet food for community members in need, contributing to emergency medical funds for abandoned or surrendered animals, and offering education about responsible pet ownership.



Support from non-profits, including the Central VA Friends of Petersburg Animal Care and Control, is valued. Donations can also be made through the John Randolph Foundation.



Petersburg City Council's W. Howard Myers

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.