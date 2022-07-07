Adoption event aims to clear 'almost always full' Petersburg shelter

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A citizens group is trying to change the future for Petersburg Animal Care and Control’s decades-old building starting with an aggressive adoption plan to clear the shelter.

Joann Glazier with SPCA of Petersburg & Colonial Heights said overcrowding is a constant problem for the antiquated facility she said does not meet needs for dogs and cats.

WTVR Petersburg Animal Care and Control

“This shelter was built in the late 1960s,” Glazier said. “It cannot accommodate the current population.”

In Fact, Glazier said the shelter’s 24 kennels are almost always full, particularly with dogs.

WTVR Joann Glazier with SPCA of Petersburg & Colonial Heights

Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said the overcrowding is tied to population growth.

“The city has grown and with growth, we’ve outgrown the building,” Chambliss said.

WTVR Petersburg Animal Care and Control

The long-term plan is to build a new shelter at a new location in the city.

“It could by anywhere from $300,000 to half a million dollars,” Glazier estimated.

Glazier said the new facility would have more space, better accommodations and separate meet-and-greet areas for dogs and cats.

The group’s short-term goal is to find more forever families for the homeless cats and dogs with an adoption event this Saturday from noon through 4 p.m. at the shelter on Johnson Road.

WTVR Petersburg Animal Care and Control

RELATED: View dogs available for adoption from Petersburg Animal Care and Control

The shelter is also in need of donations.

“We’re constantly putting out a plea for food,” Glazier said. “When you’re feeding 24 dogs, particularly large dogs, they eat a lot.”

The shelter recently posted that their food supply was "empty" and that they "could really use some donations."

In addition to supplies, volunteers are also needed at the shelter.

“We welcome volunteers,” Chambliss said. “They help out a lot with cleaning kennels, walking the animals.”

Click here to make a donation or learn more about how you can help.

WTVR Petersburg Animal Care and Control