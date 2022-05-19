Arrest made in string of Petersburg shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across Petersburg late Tuesday night, leaving four people injured.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Flagship Inn on Crater Road. Police said one man was found nearby with gunshot wounds, and a second man who had been shot was found at a local hospital.

Both men are expected to be okay, according to police.

39-year-old Derrick Howard of Petersburg was one of the victims, but was also arrested in connection to the shooting. He's been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and larceny.

Another gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital that same night after being shot in the 1100 block of Custer Street. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The third shooting of the night happened in the area of S. Crater Road and Flank Road. A victim from that shooting also drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about any of the shootings, you can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit a tip on P3Tips.com.

