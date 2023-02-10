Group opens overnight shelter for homeless in Petersburg: 'This is a hands up, not a handout'

PETERSBURG, Va. – A grassroots effort to open a men's homeless shelter in Petersburg is now a reality and will open for the first time Friday evening.

A building on 22 North South Street, which was donated by city council member Marlow Jones, was redesigned as an overnight shelter. It has undergone a major transformation in just 15 days.

Pat Hines, who heads up the Petersburg Center For Development, said a utility closet is now a shower thanks to volunteers.

"We have running water, toilet, sink, new shower,” Shaundrick White with Affordable Home Improvement said. “ We have washer and dryer hookup."

Petersburg has not had a men's homeless shelter for several years, but now has one thanks to mostly people who live in Petersburg.

"These people stepped up for this particular project and they did it," Hines said.

When the congregation of a Colonial Heights church heard about the effort they donated 40 wash cloths and $1,000.

“That was significant," Hines said.

WTVR CBS 6 first highlighted a grassroots effort in December to open a private shelter for a few days when temperatures dropped down into the single digits.

Monetary donations will go to pay staff who stay at the shelter at night as well as the electric and water bills.

Those who did the work at the shelter did so for free.

“I'll be able to sleep a lot better myself knowing that someone else can,” White said.

He said he understands the need for the shelter as he was working at the site late into the night when he was interrupted twice.

"Oh man, they knocked on the door, yeah, I swear it was crazy,” White said. “And I was like, ‘We're not open yet, but give it by next week. You'll have somewhere to come.’"

The new shelter has some tough rules – like no drugs or alcohol – which are similar to other shelters.

"So the people that really want to make a difference in their lives, this is a hands up, not a handout," Hines explained.

The shelter is still in need of donations, specifically laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

Hines said a number of volunteers have signed up to work in the shelter from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to help keep expenses down.

There are also volunteers who will provide food.

Officials want to use the space as efficiently as possible. As a result, Hines said they will first host a maximum of 10 people.

The facility is now open 7 days a week from 6 in the evening to 7 the following morning.

