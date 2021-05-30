Watch
Missing 74-year-old who prompted Senior Alert found safe

Virginia State Police
Peter Jerval Brogger
Posted at 9:34 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 21:45:14-04

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. -- State police said a Senior Alert issued Saturday night was canceled after a 74-year-old man missing in Frederick County was found safe.

Peter Jerval Brogger, who was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Lusitano Lane in Middletown, had been found safe, officials with Virginia State Police said in an email just after 9:30 p.m.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” state police officials said.

Middletown is just over 135 miles, and about 2 hours and 15 minutes, from Richmond. The town is not far from Winchester.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

