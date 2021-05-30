Missing 74-year-old who prompted Senior Alert found safe

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. -- State police said a Senior Alert issued Saturday night was canceled after a 74-year-old man missing in Frederick County was found safe.

Peter Jerval Brogger, who was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Lusitano Lane in Middletown, had been found safe, officials with Virginia State Police said in an email just after 9:30 p.m.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” state police officials said.

Middletown is just over 135 miles, and about 2 hours and 15 minutes, from Richmond. The town is not far from Winchester.

