Peter-Blair menswear store up for sale

RICHMOND, Va. — After nearly three decades in business, Peter-Blair’s proprietor is ready to bow out. The high-end menswear store at 5800 Grove Ave. is in the midst of a retirement sale as owner Dick Fowlkes is getting ready to leave the business. Fowlkes said Friday that he’s in talks with several potential buyers for the store. He declined to name the interested parties but said they’re locals. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

