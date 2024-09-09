Teenager killed after being hit by car on Staples Mill Road, police say

HENRICO COUNT, Va. -- A teenager has died after being hit by a car along a busy road in Henrico County Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Springs Road around 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Andy Moore with Henrico Police. The scene is in front of the Food Lion shopping center near Bruster's Ice Cream.

"The juvenile pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene," Moore said. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators."

SCENE VIDEO: Young person killed after being hit by car on Staples Mill Road

No additional details were available at last check.

Officials said westbound Staples Mill Road between Lucas and Hungary Springs roads will be closed "until the investigation is complete."

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

