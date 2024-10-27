Person walking killed along Route 46 in Nottoway County, troopers say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle along Route 46 in Nottoway County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan said the pedestrian walking on the road was hit around 9:10 p.m. on Route 46 not far from Mill Road.

"The pedestrian was flown to VCU with life-threatening injuries and later passed away," Shehan said.

Troopers said two people, one in the grass on the shoulder and the other on the pavement inside the white line, were walking south on Route 46 in the same direction as vehicles on the road.

"The driver was unable to see the pedestrian, due to oncoming vehicle headlights, and struck the pedestrian in the roadway," Shehan said.

Troopers said the driver remained at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released as troopers were in the process of notifying their next of kin.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

