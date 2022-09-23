Person on stolen golf cart shot at Richmond officer, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives are hoping a photo of a golf cart will help identify the person they said fired at least one shot at an officer Wednesday night in Richmond's East End.

Officials with Richmond Police said an officer spotted a man driving recklessly on a golf cart near N. 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue just after 10:15 p.m.

When that officer tried to stop the golf cart in the 1200 block of N. 28th Street, officials said the driver ran away, turned then and fired at least one shot at the officer before running west on S Street.

"The bullet hit the officer’s vehicle but not the officer," police said. "The officer returned fire but it does not appear that the suspect was struck."

Police described the suspect as a light-skin Black male who is a juvenile or young adult. He is of average build and height and has twists or dreads, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue hoodie and dark, skinny jeans.

Police said the golf cart was stolen from the Oliver Crossings Apartments on Coalter Street the day before around 9:15 p.m.

"There was a small blue scooter in the rear of the cart being driven by the suspect," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926, Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at 804-646-3913, or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.