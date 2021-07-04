Person killed, another injured in shooting at Henrico shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said one person was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico County Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received 911 calls about ashooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue just before 5:30 pm., according to Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police.

Officials said one person died at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pecka said officers are working to "positively identify the persons involved in this critical incident" and then notify their next of kin.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check late Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804780-1000.

"You may remain anonymous. Witnessed who may have been in the area, can go to P3Tips to submit anonymous tips on any smartphone or tablet," Pecka said. "Together, we can help keep our communities safe."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.