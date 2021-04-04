1 killed in pickup, motorcycle crash on I-95 Easter morning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle that left one person dead Easter morning on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

Troopers were called around 10:30 a.m. after the motorcycle and pickup truck collided along I-95 south not far from the exit for Route 1.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim until their next of kin is informed.

No additional details were available at last check Sunday evening.

"The crash investigation remains ongoing," officials with state police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.