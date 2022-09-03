Person killed found in car in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road around 8:10 a.m. for a report of a person who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

"Upon arrival, officers located one victim that was deceased inside of a vehicle," officers said.

Police said that person's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.