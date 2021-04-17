Police: Victim killed in Richmond hit-and-run wreck 'struck in the roadway'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A search is underway for the hit-and-run driver police said killed a person walking on Richmond's Southside Friday night.

Officers were called for a person down in the street in the 2600 Block of Berwyn Street at 9:15 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Marland with Richmond Police.

Police said their investigation revealed the victim "had been struck in the roadway."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Marland said.

"The Richmond Police Department Crash Team along with members of the Major Crimes Unit responded," Marland said. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."

No additional details -- nor description of a vehicle -- was available at last check Saturday afternoon.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.