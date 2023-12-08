What we’re learning about deadly King William house fire

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- A Thursday morning house fire and explosion in King William County killed one resident and two dogs, according to King William County Fire and EMS.

The fire, which broke out at a home on East Spring Drive around 11:30 a.m., was succeeded by an explosion, which fire officials believed was caused by home oxygen tanks.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as two dogs. Another resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Four fire departments, including King William Fire, Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, Walkerton Community Fire and West Point Fire Department responded to the call. The Hanover Fire Marshall also assisted.

The fire is currently under investigation by the King William County Sheriff as well as the county's fire marshal.

Investigators told CBS 6 on Friday while they are still determining the exact cause of the fire, they do not believe it was suspicious and are leaning towards it being accidental in nature.

Officials have not released the name of the person killed in the fire and said they were waiting for a determination from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a cause of death.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.