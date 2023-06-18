Person seriously injured in shooting at Virginia Dollar General store

JARRATT, Va. -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jarratt, Virginia, Saturday evening, according to deputies.

Sussex County Sheriff's deputies along with Virginia State Police and the Greensville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the store on Route 301 around 5:30 p.m.

Sources said the victim was shot multiple times and was taken by medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

There has been no description yet of the suspect, who deputies said fled the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.