Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person seriously injured in shooting at Virginia Dollar General store

Sources: Victim taken by medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond
Shooting at Virginia Dollar General leaves 1 injured
Posted at 11:44 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 00:06:52-04

JARRATT, Va. -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jarratt, Virginia, Saturday evening, according to deputies.

Sussex County Sheriff's deputies along with Virginia State Police and the Greensville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the store on Route 301 around 5:30 p.m.

Sources said the victim was shot multiple times and was taken by medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

There has been no description yet of the suspect, who deputies said fled the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone