Person seriously injured after being shot while driving in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A person is seriously injured after they were shot while driving in Henrico on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Henrico Police received a call for a person who had been shot while driving in the area of the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.

An adult victim was found with obvious signs of injury from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what occurred is asked to contact Henrico Police.

Persons with information may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com – both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.