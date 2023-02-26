Person killed after shots fired report leads police to crashed car on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- A person was killed after a report of shorts fired led police to a crashed car on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

Officials with Richmond Police said officers were called to the Bainbridge and West 13th streets just before 5:10 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash and shots fired.

When police arrived, the found a car damaged by gunfire that had crashed into multiple parked cars along Bainbridge Street.

Police said two people were in the car, which was headed east, when it it crashed.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person was not hurt, according to officers.

The deceased's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine an exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.