Person dead after driving off road, into tree in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- One person is dead after a car crash in Colonial Heights on Friday night.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.
A vehicle traveling south on I-95 ran off the right side of the interstate at the 54-mile marker and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
