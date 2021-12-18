Watch
Person dead after driving off road, into tree in Colonial Heights

WTVR
Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:35 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:35:26-05

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- One person is dead after a car crash in Colonial Heights on Friday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.

A vehicle traveling south on I-95 ran off the right side of the interstate at the 54-mile marker and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
