Person pulled from burning Richmond apartment has critical injuries, firefighters say

RICHMOND, Va. – One person was critically injured in a fire at a house divided into apartment units in Richmond's Museum District Saturday morning.

Richmond Fire officials said crews were called to a house fire on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 6:25 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming out of one of the apartments when they arrived, officials said.

"So heavy smoke was coming from out of the front door," Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Jamila Flowers said. "The fire was mainly on the side of the structure — so the rear of the house. Crews stretched in two lines to extinguish the fire. They discovered that they had one person that they had to pull out. CPR was immediately done by crews."

That person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Flowers said.

All of the other people inside made it out of the building safely, according to officials.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.