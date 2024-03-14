Performance Pickleball expanding from Regency to Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond region’s biggest indoor pickleball venue is on the move to southwestern Virginia.
Performance Pickleball, which opened a few months ago with 12 courts inside Regency mall in Henrico’s West End, announced Wednesday its plans to take its concept to Roanoke.
Led by co-founders Jon Laaser and Lee Warfield, Performance Pickleball will open the new facility in a leased space in part of the indoor Spectrum Sports Academy along Interstate 581 near the Roanoke-Blacksburg regional airport.
The facility will feature 10 indoor courts, event areas, a pro shop and a similar food and beverage concept to that of Richmond called Kitchen ROA. The Regency food operation is called Kitchen RVA.
