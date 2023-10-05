Performance Food Group begins operations at new Hanover distribution facility

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Co. has increased its local footprint with a new facility in Hanover County.

The Goochland-based food distribution giant recently started operations at its newly built 332,000-square-foot sales and distribution center at 10399 Washington Highway in Cardinal Commerce Center. The industrial park is just south of Ashland at the intersection of Route 1 and Cedar Lane.

PFG continues to operate its other local distribution facility at 7420 Ranco Road in Henrico County. The company had previously planned the Hanover project as a replacement facility for the Henrico outpost but has since reversed those plans.

