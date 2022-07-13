Head of School Penny Evins exits Collegiate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Penny Evins is leaving Collegiate School after a three-year stint in the West End private school’s top leadership position. Evins will end her tenure as head of school on July 31, according to a recent Collegiate Board of Trustees letter to parents shared with BizSense. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.