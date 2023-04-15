Troopers seek car missing Chevy emblem in deadly Greensville hit-and-run crash

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who hit and killed a man walking in Greensville County just outside Emporia Friday night.

The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. on Brink Road, east of Saint John Street, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

Thirty-six-year-old Pedro Guzman Presencin was walking east on Brink Road when he was hit by a vehicle headed east. Officials said he died upon impact.

Troopers are looking for a the driver of a Chevrolet sedan that is missing its Chevy emblem and has plastic grill and/or bumper damage.

"State police are reaching out to the community for witnesses to the crash," Anaya said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle, is urged to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.