Pedestrian with seriously injured after being struck by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Friday night.

On Friday around 6:38 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the intersection of 27th and Semmes streets for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and found an adult pedestrian down on the road. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.