Pedestrian seriously injured in Chesterfield hit and run

Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 11:17 PM, May 17, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan was traveling northbound in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when they struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver of the sedan didn't stop and continued northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

