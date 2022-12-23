Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Henrico on Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

The man was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. No one in the involved car sustained any injuries from the crash.

Henrico Police would like to remind the public to please take extra care when walking in areas with a high volume of vehicle traffic and to always cross the roadway at designated crosswalks.

Anyone with further questions can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.