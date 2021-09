RICHMOND, Va. -- The South Belvidere Street bridge, known as the Lee Bridge, was closed off from traffic for a period of time Saturday while police investigated a fatal vehicle incident involving a pedestrian.

Richmond Police on the scene told CBS 6 the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to police.

Police expected the street to reopen around 2 a.m.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.