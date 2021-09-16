Pedestrian fatally struck on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by traffic on I-64 west on Wednesday night.

This happened just before Route 360 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Police troopers began responding to calls that a person was standing in the right lane on the interstate. Prior to troopers arriving, the pedestrian was struck.

The driver who initially struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, the investigation is in the early phases. Additional information will be released when it is available.