Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a car in Chesterfield County Tuesday evening, police say.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on the 7800 block of Route 1.

"Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival of officers, they located an injured pedestrian on the northbound side of the roadway," police wrote in a statement Tuesday. "The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with police. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries."

The victim's identity has not been released until the family is notified.

If you have any information on this accident, please call police at 804-748-1251 or call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

