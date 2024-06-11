Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on West Broad Street

Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 11, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police say they are investigating after a crash sent a pedestrian to the hospital Monday night.

According to police, at 10:30 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Wistar Road for a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Police say that an adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

