'Pedal Pub' rolling into Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond will soon join the list of 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada with a Pedal Pub franchise.

Matt Benoist and Adam Seale are lifelong friends that wanted to bring an experience to the River City, and they landed on the Pedal Pub RVA.

Seale first spotted the motorized bikes on a business trip.

The party on wheels is operated by a trained “pilot” that will help you and 13 of your friends navigate the city as you pedal. There is also a battery to assist riders on hills.

“We're going to start off with a brewery tour. We're going to have a cider tour. We’ll have a cocktail tour,” explained Benoist. “We're going to do probably a Saturday morning or Sunday morning health and fitness tour where we turn off the assist. People can get on here and they can pedal the bike at full power and kind of break a little bit of sweat and then maybe do brunch afterwards.”

WTVR

Some of their stops will include The Park RVA, Vasen Brewing, Buskey Cider, Star Hill Brewing, Strangeways Brewing, Tang & Biscuit, Slingshot, Bingo Beer Co., Three Notch’d and more.

Pedal Pub RVA will tentatively start operations June 9, but bookings begin next week.

The bikes will also make an appearance at Scott’s Addition Community Night on May 30.