Peak fall foliage will be here soon. Here are some of the best places to see it in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) is making sure Virginians can take full advantage of the Commonwealth's long fall foliage season this year.
The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) will track and report weekly foliage conditions on its website and social media platforms throughout the fall season, the department stated in a release.
Fall colors in the Commonwealth typically peak between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31. This summer's high temperatures and drought conditions are already causing an earlier color change, according to the DOF, especially in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia.
The DOF also provides detailed directions for 10 "off the beaten path" drives to see fall foliage — and avoid traffic — across the Commonwealth. Find detailed directions for the following routes on their website.
- Charlottesville Area - Greene County
- Chilhowie Area - Grayson to Smyth County
- Harrisonburg Area - Rockingham County
- Harrisonburg Area - Shenandoah County
- Lexington Area - Bath County
- Front Royal Area - Warren County
- Roanoke Area - Bedford County
- Roanoke Area - Craig County
- Roanoke Area - Franklin County
- Staunton Area - Highland County
