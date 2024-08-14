Petersburg woman, boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg mother is facing murder and child neglect charges in connection to the death of her two-year-old son.

On Tuesday, police and paramedics were called to a home on the 700 block of Grove Street for the report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His mother, 29-year-old Sadia Dewese, and her 27-year-old boyfriend Jaytrez Mason, were both charged with murder and felony child neglect.

Mason was also charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

They both are currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story.