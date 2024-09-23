Petersburg man pleads guilty, admits to robbing 2 stores at gunpoint while wearing ankle monitor

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Petersburg man pleaded guilty Monday after he committed two armed robberies while wearing an ankle monitor.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia announced that 36-year-old Demario Fisher admitted to robbing a store in Petersburg and Hopewell, all at gunpoint.

The first robbery happened at a Metro PCS in Petersburg on July 11, 2023. Court documents say Fisher wore a work vest and an ankle monitor.

"He examined the store and left, but returned about a half-hour later. He approached the store employee, escorted her to the cash register at gunpoint, and stole cash from the register. Fisher then fled from the store in a blue SUV registered to his girlfriend," the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The second robbery happened at a Miller Mart BP store in Hopewell on July 17, 2023. This time, Fisher wore a t-shirt with a teddy bear and an ankle monitor.

"Fisher made a purchase and left. He later re-entered the store, this time wearing a bright work vest over the teddy bear t-shirt. Fisher approached the store employee at the counter armed with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. After taking the money, Fisher again fled from the store in the blue SUV," the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Fisher also admitted to robbing another BP gas station in Petersburg on July 12, 2023.

Fisher will be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison for one count of Hobbs Act Robbery and a minimum of 7 years to a maximum life sentence for each count (two) of using a firearm during a robbery.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.