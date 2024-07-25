Petersburg fireman told police he drank 18 beers hours before operating fire truck: 'That's scary'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg firefighter has been charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated - an act police say he committed while behind the wheel of a fire engine.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the truck the suspect was operating crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Sycamore and Bank Streets in Petersburg.

"It looked like it was sideswiped," a witness to the crash said. "Like the fire truck just came and sideswiped the front of the vehicle."

CBS 6 won't reveal the names of witnesses to the crash to protect their identities. One person said they didn't know why the fire truck was stopped in the road, and initially thought the fire truck was broken down.

WTVR Parking spot where fire truck crashed into car

However, the situation became clearer once police arrived at the scene.

"When I saw the officer giving him a sobriety test, that's when I knew something was off with the situation."

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 reveal that 34-year-old Aaron M. Hinspater, a 9-month member of the Petersburg Fire Department, was behind the wheel of the truck.

The documents also say that a preliminary breathalyzer test performed on Hinspater showed a .145 blood alcohol level, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Petersburg City

"That's scary because they're supposed to be there to help us when we call them and if you're not functional and stuff, that's scary to know that they're not going to be there to help if under the influence of alcohol," a witness said.

Documents also show that Hinspater confessed to police that he consumed 18 beers before his shift.

Sources tell CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that Hinspater said that he stopped drinking at 3:00 that morning, just five hours before the beginning of his 8 a.m. shift.

CBS 6 went to the address of the firefighter and was told that while he owns the home, it is now a rental property. Hinspater was released on a $1500 unsecured bail.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.