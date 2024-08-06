Crime Insider: Two injured in Petersburg double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man and a woman are injured following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Holly Hill Court on Crater Road. The male victim's injuries are life-threatening while the female victim's are non-life-threatening.

Sources say the female victim traveled two miles southeast to an Econo Lodge motel where she asked for help.

Police detectives believe both shooting scenes are connected, and that the shooter is a woman, according to Crime Insider sources.

