Nearly 50 people displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County apartment fire displaced nearly 50 people at the Waterford Apartments Sunday night, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"Four civilians suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson shared. "Twelve apartments were damaged as a result of the fire and 48 residents were displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross and property management."

Chesterfield Fire

Fire crews were called to a three-story apartment building along the 2800 block of Pavilion Place at about 11:07 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was marked under control at 12:29 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.