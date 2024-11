RICHMOND, Va. — Musician Paul “Watty” Watson died last week on Nov. 24 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 72. A revered figure in Richmond music, Watson was an influential musician who sang and played coronet, guitar, banjo, mandolin; Style Weekly covered his work a bunch over the years. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.



Email your memories of Paul Watson to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok