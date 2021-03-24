Police ID man killed trying to cross busy Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed trying to cross a busy Chesterfield road Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Courthouse Road at about 8:15 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash.

"A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road," police said.

The pedestrian, identified as 58-year-old Paul L. Barclay, of the 10500 block of Dakins Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the driver who hit Barclay remained at the scene and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.