Businesses left hunting for new homes after fire on Patterson Ave: 'Everybody lost everything'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A handful of small local businesses are scrambling to maintain their operations after a fire left their building in western Henrico charred and largely destroyed.

The building at 10615 Patterson Ave. in Canterbury Green retail and office strip center was damaged beyond repair in a blaze that began on the evening of Jan. 22 and burned through the early hours of Jan. 23.

Owned by locally based The Wilton Companies, the 1980s-era, 6,300-square-foot building is considered a total loss.

The businesses that had been tenants in the building are also at a loss, including two that had recently moved in and one that had just signed on for an additional space.

