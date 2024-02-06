Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Businesses left hunting for new homes after fire on Patterson Ave: 'Everybody lost everything'

Michael Thumbnails (2).png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails (2).png
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 06:27:36-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A handful of small local businesses are scrambling to maintain their operations after a fire left their building in western Henrico charred and largely destroyed.

The building at 10615 Patterson Ave. in Canterbury Green retail and office strip center was damaged beyond repair in a blaze that began on the evening of Jan. 22 and burned through the early hours of Jan. 23.

Owned by locally based The Wilton Companies, the 1980s-era, 6,300-square-foot building is considered a total loss.

The businesses that had been tenants in the building are also at a loss, including two that had recently moved in and one that had just signed on for an additional space.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone