Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Thief stole rifles, ammunition and crossbows from Chesterfield sporting goods store

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Sept. 2
Poster image - 2022-09-04T181843.265.jpg
Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 18:31:49-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after someone broke into a Chesterfield sporting goods store and made off with rifles and ammunition early Sunday morning.

Lt. John Payne Jr. with Chesterfield Police said officers responded to a break-in at Pats Sporting Goods located on Route 301 around 5:20 a.m.

"Several black powder rifles, crossbows, and ammunition were taken from the business," police said.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone