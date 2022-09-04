Police: Thief stole rifles, ammunition and crossbows from Chesterfield sporting goods store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after someone broke into a Chesterfield sporting goods store and made off with rifles and ammunition early Sunday morning.

Lt. John Payne Jr. with Chesterfield Police said officers responded to a break-in at Pats Sporting Goods located on Route 301 around 5:20 a.m.

"Several black powder rifles, crossbows, and ammunition were taken from the business," police said.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.