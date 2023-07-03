Patriotic Price: Sheetz sells gas for $1.776 a gallon in honor of Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheetz gas stations announced plans to sell gas for $1.776 a gallon in honor of Independence Day. The patriotic price (the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776) begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 and run all day (or while promotional gallons last).

"We are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, said. "We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday."

The limited-time promotion applies to the following fuels:

regular

E85 (flex fuel)

Ethanol Free (E0)

Unleaded 88

mid-grade

premium fuel

It will not apply to any diesel fuel.