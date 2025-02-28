Patrick Weaver is coffee-and-records shop Le Cache Dulcet in Richmond's Arts District

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former music industry pro relocating from the West Coast is turning his love of coffee and vinyl records into a new business venture in Richmond.

Patrick Weaver planned to open Le Cache Dulcet at 109 E. Broad St. on Friday. The coffee-and-records combo was inspired by Weaver’s years living in Los Angeles, where he rekindled a passion for vinyl and developed an interest in coffee over professional and social meetups in the city’s cafés. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.