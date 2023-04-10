Police identify man killed after Richmond grocery store fight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified a man killed following a grocery store confrontation as Patrick Jenkins.
Jenkins, 38, of Richmond, was killed Sunday, April 9, 2023, outside the Community Supermarket along the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Richmond-Henrico County line.
Officers were called to the area just before 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Jenkins and the shooter got into a confrontation inside the supermarket.
Jenkins was shot outside the business while in his car, police said.
He crashed into a parked car.
Police have not yet said what sparked the initial confrontation.
Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
