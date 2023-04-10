Police identify man killed after Richmond grocery store fight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified a man killed following a grocery store confrontation as Patrick Jenkins.

Jenkins, 38, of Richmond, was killed Sunday, April 9, 2023, outside the Community Supermarket along the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Richmond-Henrico County line.

Officers were called to the area just before 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Jenkins and the shooter got into a confrontation inside the supermarket.

WTVR Police investigate a shooting along the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Jenkins was shot outside the business while in his car, police said.

He crashed into a parked car.

Police have not yet said what sparked the initial confrontation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.