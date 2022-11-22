'It feels awesome': How these Hanover students gave back to staff ahead of Thanksgiving

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A group of Patrick Henry High School students is spending this Thanksgiving season giving back to those who serve them every day at school.

The Patrick Henry "Positivity Dogs," a leadership group for students at the high school, prepared a Thanksgiving meal for custodians, food service workers and counselors on Tuesday, lining tables in their cafeteria with all of their Thanksgiving favorites.

When asked what it feels like on the other side of the serving table, one food service worker shared this: "It feels awesome."

"We don't get to say 'thank you' every day, like we should," said Peyton Dyer, a senior involved with the group. "They do everything for us. We don't take the initiative to appreciate the little things that they do, like cook the food, clean up for us and help us with college."

WTVR

Wanda Branson, a food service worker who's worked at PHHS for 12 years, said she was delighted to spend time with her students.

"It's amazing. In this day and age, it goes by the wayside. Everybody's too busy," she said. "But for young people to really take the time and help and show their appreciation, it's amazing and it's wonderful."

Sitting and speaking with staff at the table, sharing a meal, means the world to Dyer.

"To see them smile and be appreciated and loved, it means a lot. And I know, if it were me, I'd feel the same way," he said.