Longtime Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O'Bannon honored at Henrico's Tuckahoe Creek Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tuckahoe Creek Park's boardwalk has been named O'Bannon Way, to honor Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O'Bannon, who has served on the board for over two decades.

Henrico County officials unveiled the sign at Tuckahoe Creek Park's trailhead near Ridgefield Parkway. O'Bannon was "surprised" and teared up when she received this honor.

The sign included her portrait, O'Bannon's years of service 1996-2023 and a record of her dedication to efficiency, transparency and engagement with the community; as well as O'Bannon Way in bold, gold letters.

"Thank you so much. I obviously appreciate it," O'Bannon said. "I'm overwhelmed. Thank you."

The sign also shows O'Bannon role she had in the addition of the boardwalk in Tuckahoe Creek Park, which opened back in December 2020. O'Bannon had an idea to create an access way to the park after the property along Tuckahoe Creek was being prepared for development as a subdivision.

O'Bannon saw the area she knew it had to be a space everybody could enjoy, she said.

She did not want the waterfront access to go to waste, and wanted the space to be accessible to the creek for the community to walk their dogs, take their grandchildren and go fishing.

O'Bannon asked Dan Bartges, a landscape artist, who has work displayed at Tuckahoe Area Library to design the boardwalk area, according to press release from Henrico County.

"I'm glad we have this because other lakes in Tuckahoe aren't accessible except to the people who back up to [the water]," O'Bannon said. "This is open to the public, and that was really one of the driving factors."

Board of Supervisors Chairman, Frank Thornton, spoke before the sign was unveiled and said he enjoyed the two decades of service he had with O'Bannon. Thornton thanked O'Bannon for her leadership and community engagement.

"As I look around this beautiful park, I see the work of Pat O'Bannon and her brand of public service, Thornton said. "I see a park that was beautifully planned and executed an excellent use of precious county resources."

O'Bannon and Thornton will retire when their seventh terms end Dec. 31, 2023; O'Bannon was the first woman to serve on the board after she was elected in November 1995 and Thornton was the first Black representative.

O'Bannon's husband Dr. John O'Bannon, a former Henrico representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, their daughter and their two grandchildren attended the dedication; while other family members watched online.

Tuckahoe Creek Park opened in 1996 and expanded in 2020, the community can walk the boardwalk and view wildlife that extends from Ridgefield Parkway and OLd Coach Lane.

Henrico County voters approved a 2022 bond referendum which included $5 million for improvements, and wants to keep the area a space the community can enjoy.

