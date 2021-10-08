Here's why you saw a lot of police outside Patient First

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A domestic shooting in Prince George County on Friday morning was the reason why police, fire crews, and ambulances rushed to the Patient First on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

While the situation is still under investigation, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said a couple was fighting and shot each other at the intersection of Middle Road and Takach Road in Prince George County.

That couple then drove six miles to the Patient First near Southpark Mall.

Once they arrived, someone call 911 and emergency crews arrived.

The couple was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.